China says US report on its WTO compliance incorrect

BEIJING • China opposes a report by the US Trade Representative's office on its World Trade Organisation (WTO) compliance, the commerce ministry said, adding that it is inconsistent with the facts.

The report was based on US domestic law rather than WTO agreements and multilateral rules, the ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday. A considerable part of the accusations against China in the report exceeded its commitments to the WTO, lacking legal and factual basis, the statement added.

China firmly supports the multilateral trading system and participates in the reform of the WTO, and clearly opposes unilateralism and protectionism, it said.

Negotiating new WTO rules to try to rein in China's "mercantilist" trade practices would be largely a futile exercise, the Trump administration's trade office said on Monday, vowing to pursue its unilateral approach to protect US workers, farmers and businesses.

The US Trade Representative's office used its annual report to Congress on China's WTO compliance in part to justify its actions in a six-month trade war with Beijing aimed at forcing changes in China's economic model.

US President Donald Trump said last week he would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coming weeks to try to seal a comprehensive trade deal with Beijing, but acknowledged it was not clear if a deal could be reached.

REUTERS