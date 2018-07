China says US blaming President Xi Jinping for blocking trade deal is bogus and shocking

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China said on Thursday (July 19) that comments made by a senior White House official blaming Chinese President Xi Jinping for blocking progress on a deal to avert a trade war were shocking and bogus accusations.

The United States and China this month slapped tariffs on US$34 billion (S$47 billion) of each other's imports in an escalating trade tussle that has roiled financial markets.

US President Donald Trump has threatened further tariffs unless Beijing agrees to change its intellectual property practices and high-technology industrial subsidy plans.

On Wednesday, Mr Larry Kudlow, who heads the White House Economic Council, said that he believed lower-ranking Chinese officials want a deal, including Mr Xi's senior economic adviser Liu He, but that Mr Xi has refused to make changes to China's technology transfer and other trade policies.

Asked about Mr Kudlow's comments, China's foreign ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said: "That the relevant United States official unexpectedly distorted the facts and made bogus accusations is shocking and beyond imagination.

"The United States' flip-flopping and promise-breaking is recognised globally."

China has made the utmost efforts to avoid an escalation of trade frictions, Ms Hua said at a regular media briefing , reiterating that China does not want a trade war but is not afraid of one.

Related Story China files WTO complaint over planned US tariffs

Related Story China vows to hit back against latest US tariffs

Mr Kudlow said on Wednesday that Mr Xi was "holding the game up".

"I think Liu He and others would like to move but haven't," he said at a conference. "We are waiting for him (Xi). The ball is in his court."

China could end US tariffs "this afternoon by providing a more satisfactory approach" and taking steps that other countries are also calling for, he said.

China's other trading partners, including the European Union, while not supporting tariffs, have also criticised Beijing's trade policies.

China has blamed Washington for the trade conflict, with the foreign ministry calling it the biggest "confidence killer" for the global economy, and vowing to fight back if the United States continued to be "wilful".