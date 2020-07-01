China says suspects arrested by Hong Kong security office to be tried in mainland

BEIJING (REUTERS, AFP) - Suspects arrested by the mainland's new office in Hong Kong on charges of violating the new national security law for the city will be tried in the mainland, a senior Chinese government official said on Wednesday (July 1).

Mr Zhang Xiaoming, executive deputy director of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, told reporters during a briefing the mainland's national security office abides by Chinese law and that Hong Kong's legal system cannot be expected to implement the laws of the mainland.

The Chinese official also slammed international criticism over the controversial law for Hong Kong, saying other countries had no right to get involved.

"What's this got to do with you?" said Mr Zhang, adding "it’s none of your business".

This story is developing.