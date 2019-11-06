China says RCEP trade deal could provide opportunities for India's exports

BEIJING (REUTERS, AFP) - China's vice-commerce minister said on Wednesday (Nov 6) that the trade deal of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) could provide many opportunities for India's exports.

Mr Wang Shouwen, speaking at a news briefing in Beijing, said that China understands India's concerns that the deal could hurt its industries.

China joined 14 countries on Monday in agreeing terms for what could be the world's biggest trade pact, but India pulled out at the last minute amid worries that the deal would hurt its farmers, businesses, workers and consumers.

New Delhi's 11th-hour rejection of the RCEP - which was meant to account for 30 per cent of global GDP and loop in half the world's population - comes as India battles slowing manufacturing and consumption.

The pact would have increased India's access to other Asian markets, but New Delhi feared its domestic industries would be hit hard if the country was flooded with cheap Made-in-China goods, particularly in key employment sectors such as agriculture and textiles.

This story is developing.