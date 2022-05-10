China says its navy, air force carried out drills near Taiwan

SHANGHAI • China's armed forces carried out another round of drills near Taiwan last week to improve joint combat operations, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) said yesterday, after the island reported a spike in activity.

Taiwan has complained for the past two years about frequent Chinese military activity nearby, mostly concentrated in the southern and south-western part of the island's air defence identification zone, or Adiz.

Taiwan's air force scrambled on Friday to warn away 18 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, and reported further incursions on Saturday and Sunday, though with fewer aircraft.

The PLA's Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement that naval and air force assets carried out drills from Friday to Sunday to the east and south-west of Taiwan. They were to "further test and improve the joint combat capability of multiple services and arms", it added, without elaborating.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said the equipment involved included bombers, fighters and anti-submarine aircraft. No shots were fired and the Chinese aircraft had not been flying in Taiwan's air space, but in its Adiz, a broader area Taiwan monitors and patrols that acts to give it more time to respond to any threats.

Japan last week said eight Chinese naval vessels, including an aircraft carrier, passed between islands in Japan's southern Okinawa chain, to the north-east of Taiwan.

Taiwan had also been carrying out pre-announced missile and other drills off its southern and south-eastern coasts last week.

China views Taiwan as a renegade province, to be reunified by force if needed. Taipei rejects the sovereignty claims, saying only Taiwan's 23 million people can decide its future.

