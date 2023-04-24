Beijing says it ‘respects’ sovereign ex-Soviet states after furore caused by China envoy

BEIJING – China said it “respects” the independence of the former Soviet Union states and that its position is “unchanged”, after its diplomat to France sparked a firestorm in Europe by questioning their sovereignty.

“China respects the status of the former Soviet republics as sovereign countries after the Soviet Union’s dissolution,” Ms Mao Ning, the foreign ministry’s spokesman, said on Monday at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

Her remarks came days after Chinese Ambassador Lu Shaye told French network LCI that ex-Soviet states do not have sovereign status as independent nations – a statement that ignored internationally recognised borders, and which caused anger among Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and others in Europe.

Those three nations said they would summon Chinese diplomats in their capitals to explain the remarks. Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell called the comments “unacceptable”.

The Chinese Embassy in France posted a transcript of the interview on its official WeChat account on Monday morning, but by midday had removed it.

Ms Mao said China has developed “friendly and cooperative bilateral relations” with the former Soviet nations since establishing diplomatic ties with them, adding that some media outlets are “misrepresenting” China’s position on Ukraine – though she did not name any in particular.

She said the country stands by Mr Lu.

Mr Lu appeared to contradict China’s official stance, which recognised the independence of the Baltic states in 1991.

President Xi Jinping has also reaffirmed their status, writing before a visit to Kazakhstan in 2022 that the two nations supported their “respective sovereignty”. He also cited Uzbekistan’s “independence” in another statement around the same time.

Last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in a speech in Shanghai that “China sees defending the authority of the United Nations and upholding the post-war international order as its solemn duty”.

He added that his nation suffered “among the heaviest casualties in the world” during World War II.

The controversy threatens to undermine Beijing’s efforts to be seen as a peacemaker for Russia’s war in Ukraine, especially given how much China already has touted its ties with Moscow.

Mr Xi seemed to have been making inroads on the peace efforts. He held a visit earlier in April with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has pushed for establishing a framework that could be used as a basis for future negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.