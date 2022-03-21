China says it is on the right side of history over Ukraine war

SHANGHAI • China stands on the right side of history over the Ukraine crisis as time will tell, and its position is in line with the wishes of most countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"China will never accept any external coercion or pressure, and opposes any unfounded accusations and suspicions against China," Mr Wang told reporters on Saturday evening, according to a statement published by his ministry yesterday.

Mr Wang's comments came after United States President Joe Biden warned his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping last Friday of "consequences" if Beijing gave material support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

During the video call, Mr Xi told Mr Biden that the war in Ukraine must end as soon as possible and called on North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) nations to hold a dialogue with Moscow.

He did not, however, assign blame to Russia, according to Beijing's statements about the call.

Mr Wang said the most important message Mr Xi sent was that China has always been a force for maintaining world peace.

"We have always stood for maintaining peace and opposing war," Mr Wang said, reiterating that China will make independent judgments. "China's position is objective and fair, and is in line with the wishes of most countries. Time will prove that China's claims are on the right side of history."

Also on Saturday, Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said that sanctions imposed by Western nations on Russia over Ukraine were increasingly "outrageous".

"The sanctions against Russia are getting more and more outrageous," Mr Le said at a security forum in Beijing, adding that Russian citizens were being deprived of overseas assets "for no reason" as a result of those sanctions.

"History has proven time and again that sanctions cannot solve problems. Sanctions will only harm ordinary people, impact the economic and financial system... and worsen the global economy."

Beijing is opposed to economic sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, which it says are unilateral and are not authorised by the United Nations Security Council.

Mr Le also acknowledged Moscow's point of view on Nato, saying that the alliance should not further expand eastwards, forcing a nuclear power like Russia "into a corner".

The US and its European and Asian allies have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia for the Feb 24 invasion of its neighbour, which they call a war of aggression by President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Putin says he launched the "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.

REUTERS