China says it doesn't want to see North Korea carry out nuclear test

NEW YORK • China's United Nations envoy yesterday said Beijing does not want to see North Korea carry out a new nuclear test, which is partly why China vetoed a US-led bid to impose new UN sanctions on Pyongyang over renewed ballistic missiles launches.

But Ambassador Zhang Jun warned against making presumptions on how Beijing might react at the UN if Pyongyang goes ahead with its first nuclear test since 2017. Washington has warned that such a test could happen at "any time" and it would again push for more UN sanctions.

"Let's see what will happen, but I think we should not prejudge what will happen with a nuclear test," Mr Zhang told Reuters, two weeks after China and Russia vetoed imposing more UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea.

"Denuclearisation is one of the key goals of China," he said. "We do not want to see another test."

The double veto publicly split the 15-member Security Council for the first time since it started punishing Pyongyang in 2006.

The body has steadily ratcheted up sanctions over the years in a bid to cut off funding for North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes. But in recent years China and Russia have been pushing for an easing of sanctions on humanitarian grounds - hoping that North Korea can be convinced to return to negotiations on giving up its nuclear weapons.

"Only with dialogue can we see the improvement in the situation. With sanctions, we see the further deterioration," Mr Zhang said. "Our basic position is very clear - sanctions don't solve the problems."

North Korea has carried out dozens of missile launches this year, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, breaking a test moratorium it self-imposed after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met then-US President Donald Trump in 2018 for the first of three meetings. The talks failed to make any progress.

Mr Zhang has urged the United States to ease unilateral sanctions on North Korea and end joint military drills with South Korea in a bid to revive talks with Pyongyang. The US says it has repeatedly reached out to North Korea, but had no response to its offer of talks without preconditions.

REUTERS