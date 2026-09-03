Straitstimes.com header logo

China says it conducted survey of waters east of Taiwan in August

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

China’s coast guard also said that it conducted routine law enforcement patrols in the waters east of Taiwan on Sept 3.

China’s coast guard also said that it conducted routine law enforcement patrols in the waters east of Taiwan on Sept 3.

PHOTO: REUTERS

HONG KONG – China’s Ministry of Natural Resources conducted a survey of waters east of Taiwan in August that it said would help it create “one map” for territorial planning and resource management, state broadcaster CCTV said on Sept 3.

Taiwan’s coast guard said on Aug 21 that it had warned off and shadowed a Chinese research ship sailing in sensitive waters near the island, the third time the vessel had appeared since May in what Taipei sees as ongoing maritime provocation.

The survey, conducted from Aug 10 to Aug 31, aimed to understand the basic geology and structural characteristics of the seabed in China’s jurisdictional sea areas, CCTV said, citing the ministry.

China’s coast guard also said that it conducted routine law enforcement patrols in the waters east of Taiwan on Sept 3.

It is the third such patrol since June.

Taiwan monitored the Chinese operation and defended its sovereignty, its coast guard said in a statement that emphasised China had no jurisdiction over its surrounding waters.

The coast guard also strongly condemned China’s actions that “sought to harass” Taiwan through maritime activities while “maliciously engaging in political manipulation”, referring to China’s claims on the island and its maritime activities in the area.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and recognises no claims of sovereignty by the government in Taipei, including in the waters around the island.

Taipei rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims. REUTERS

More on this topic
‘Unpredictable’ China strengthening air and sea control nearby, says Taiwan
China deploys record number of ships around Taiwan as pressure grows
See more on

China

Taiwan

Surveys

Defence and military

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.