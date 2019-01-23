China says it can achieve sustainable economic growth

DAVOS (REUTERS, AFP) - China's economy will continue to achieve sustainable growth despite global uncertainties, Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan said on Wednesday (Jan 23), days after the second-largest economy posted its weakest economic expansion in nearly three decades.

"There will be a lot of uncertainties in 2019, but China's economy will continue to achieve sustainable growth," Wang told delegates at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Speed does matter. But what really matters is the quality and efficiency of our economic development," he said.

Wang added that China did not see its economy entering an end of an expansionary cycle.

In a remark apparently aimed at the United States, with which China is embroiled in a damaging trade war, he also called on all nations to uphold multilateralism and do whatever they can to ensure global imbalances do not worsen.

China and the United States cannot do without one another, said Wang, who plays a top role in resolving the US-China trade battle.

“The Chinese and US economies are mutually indispensable, so their relations must be mutually beneficial and win-win.

“This is the reality: neither side can do without the other side.”

Related Story IMF cuts growth forecast as China's economy stalls and expands at slowest pace in 28 years

This week, China reported a cooling of fourth quarter growth due to faltering domestic demand and a trade war with the United States, which has imposed bruising tariffs on Chinese goods.

In the quarter, gross domestic product grew at its slowest pace since the global financial crisis, easing to 6.4 per cent year-on-year, as expected. That pulled full-year growth down to 6.6 per cent, the slowest annual pace since 1990.