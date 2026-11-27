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Beijing aims to cut new human immunodeficiency virus infections, reduce deaths and keep the overall epidemic at a low level by 2030.

BEIJING – The percentage of people living with HIV who are receiving treatment and the treatment success rate – defined as those with a suppressed viral load – have both reached 95% in China, the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) said in November.

China has built nearly 60,000 HIV screening laboratories, more than 10,000 voluntary HIV counselling and testing sites, and over 4,000 institutions providing HIV antiviral treatment, said Wang Jianwei, director-general of the China CDC, on Nov 25 , ahead of 2026’s World AIDS Day on Dec 1.

The progress comes as China aims to cut new human immunodeficiency virus infections, reduce deaths and keep the overall epidemic at a low level by 2030, according to a national plan for HIV/AIDS prevention and control released in 2024.

Wang said tackling HIV/AIDS requires concerted efforts in science-based detection and case management, as well as wider access to care for patients.

For instance, China has developed a phone-based programme that enables people to find the nearest facility for consultation, testing and medication services through an online map.

China has also integrated drug resistance monitoring into the general surveillance network and scaled up the use of molecular epidemiological investigation technology to improve detection and early intervention.

One-stop services combining testing, diagnosis and treatment have also been rolled out, he added.

According to the latest data released by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, or UNAIDS, on Nov 24 , 32.1 million of the 40 million people living with HIV are now receiving treatment.

In 2025, the number of new HIV infections dropped to 1.2 million and related deaths fell to 570,000. Both reached their lowest levels in more than two decades.

Despite the progress, international funding cuts threaten to undermine the battle against the virus, and millions still face difficulties accessing effective treatment.

Across the Asia-Pacific region, about 7.1 million people are living with HIV, with 280,000 new infections recorded in 2025 and 120,000 related deaths, said Eva Kiwango, director of the UNAIDS Office in China, during the event on Nov 25.

She said the UN goal of ending HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 can still be achieved, and that expanding equitable and accessible public health services is essential.

Kiwango said China has increased investment, promoted artificial intelligence and other scientific innovations, and mobilised communities to combat HIV/AIDS, showcasing the power of combined efforts across all sectors of society.

China and African countries are also deepening cooperation.

Through funds for South-South cooperation, foreign medical aid and other public health initiatives, China has contributed significantly to advancing and safeguarding global health, she added. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK