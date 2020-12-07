US poised to sanction more China officials over Hong Kong

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The US is preparing to sanction at least a dozen more Chinese officials over their role in the recent disqualification of Hong Kong legislators, according to two people familiar with the plans.

The latest round of sanctions over Hong Kong could be rolled out as soon as Monday (Dec 7), said the people, who asked not to be identified because the measures haven’t been formally announced.

The move comes as President Donald Trump continues to pile pressure on China’s President Xi Jinping and the ruling Communist Party in his final weeks in office.

While the names or positions of any of the potential targets weren’t immediately known, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo was expected to sign off on a list that included high-ranking officials.

The Trump administration had previously declined to sanction any members of the Politburo’s supreme Standing Committee.

As many as 14 people were expected to be impacted, Reuters, which first reported the sanctions, said separately.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry didn’t immediately return a request for comment sent via WeChat on Monday.

News that the US was preparing sanctions on some Chinese officials helped sour the tone in global financial markets in Asian trading on Monday morning, and futures on the S&P 500 Index slipped 0.2 per cent.

Hong Kong has continued to be rocked by political upheaval in recent weeks.

Last month, China passed a resolution allowing the disqualification of Hong Kong lawmakers who weren’t deemed sufficiently loyal – prompting opposition legislators to resign en masse.

Their departure fuelled concern about Hong Kong’s autonomy from Beijing in the wake of China-drafted national security legislation imposed on the former British colony in June.

Prominent local activist Joshua Wong was also sentenced to more than a year in prison last week for leading a 2019 protest outside police headquarters, the latest in a series of moves by Chinese and local officials to clamp down on the city’s battered opposition.

The US has already hit officials with sanctions over Beijing’s crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong, including the city’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Ms Lam recently said she was collecting “piles of cash” at home as the measures barred her from basic banking services.

Mr Trump indicated to aides in July that he did not want to further escalate tensions with China and had ruled out additional sanctions on top officials for now, Bloomberg News reported at the time.

Before that, his team had created a list of officials that included Vice-Premier Han Zheng, a member of the party’s powerful seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

An even more senior target would be National People’s Congress chairman Li Zhanshu, the party’s No. 3 official and Mr Xi’s former chief of staff.

The legislative body led by Mr Li has been directly responsible for China’s most controversial measures on Hong Kong in recent months, including the loyalty resolution.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a video address to the US-China Business Council on Monday that Washington and Beijing should "work together" to "achieve a smooth transition" of their ties.

"At the same time, the two countries should, following a direction that conforms to the interest of both countries' people, strive to restart dialogue, return to the right track, and rebuild mutual trust in the next phase of China-US relations," Mr Wang said.

Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that China firmly opposes and strongly condemns Mr Pompeo imposing sanctions on the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) United Front Work Department.

China will take the necessary and legitimate measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development rights, Ms Hua Chunying, spokeswoman with the ministry told a briefing.

Mr Pompeo said on Friday that he had imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials and others who have used or threatened to use violence, the release of private information or other coercive tactics to intimidate critics.