China says EU should not send wrong signals over Taiwan

BEIJING/TAIPEI • Europe should not be sending wrong signals to separatist forces in Taiwan or it risked harming ties between China and the European Union, the Chinese foreign ministry said yesterday, after a delegation of the European Parliament met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

The European side should correct its mistake, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular media briefing in Beijing.

Earlier yesterday, the leader of the European Parliament's first official delegation to Taiwan said the diplomatically isolated island is not alone and called for bolder actions to strengthen EU-Taiwan relations as Taipei faces rising pressure from Beijing.

Taiwan, which does not have formal diplomatic ties with any European nations except the Vatican City, is keen to deepen relations with members of the EU.

The visit comes at a time when China has ramped up military pressure, including repeated missions by Chinese warplanes near democratic Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own and has not ruled out taking by force.

"We came here with a very simple, very clear message: You are not alone. Europe is standing with you," Mr Raphael Glucksmann, a French Member of the European Parliament, told Ms Tsai in a meeting broadcast live on Facebook.

"Our visit should be considered as an important first step," said Mr Glucksmann, who is leading the delegation. "But next, we need a very concrete agenda of high-level meetings and high-level concrete steps together to build a much stronger EU-Taiwan partnership."

He also called Taiwan's democracy "a treasure that all democrats around the world should cherish and protect".

The three-day visit, organised by a committee of the European Parliament on foreign interference in democratic processes, will include exchanges with Taiwanese officials on threats such as disinformation and cyber attacks.

Ms Tsai has warned of increasing Chinese efforts to gain influence in Taiwan, asking security agencies to counter infiltration efforts.

"We hope to establish a democratic alliance against disinformation," Ms Tsai told the visiting delegation, adding: "We believe Taiwan and the EU can certainly continue strengthening our partnership in all domains."

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu made a rare trip to Europe last month that angered Beijing, which warned the host countries against undermining their relations with China. Fearing retaliation from Beijing, most nations are unwilling to host senior Taiwanese ministers or send high-level officials to the island.

Last month, the European Parliament adopted a non-binding resolution to deepen ties with Taiwan, with steps such as looking into an investment agreement.

The Chinese mission in Brussels had warned earlier that a Taiwan visit by Members of the European Parliament would "damage China's core interest and undermine the healthy development of China-EU relations". Beijing also reacted with anger when a group of French senators travelled to Taipei last month.

China-Taiwan ties have plunged since Ms Tsai took office in 2016, as she views the island as a de facto sovereign nation and not part of Chinese territory.

Taiwan's National Security Bureau director-general Chen Ming-tong told lawmakers yesterday that China had internally debated whether to attack Taiwan's Pratas Islands but will not do so before 2024, when President Tsai's term ends. He did not say how he knew such a move had been debated.

