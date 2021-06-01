China says each couple can have three children, in change of policy

BEIJING • China announced that each couple would be permitted to have up to three children, a major policy shift from the existing limit of two children after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world's most populous country.

The change was approved during a politburo meeting yesterday chaired by President Xi Jinping, the official news agency Xinhua reported.

The policy change will come with "supportive measures, which will be conducive to improving our country's population structure, fulfilling the country's strategy of actively coping with an ageing population and maintaining the advantage, endowment of human resources", Xinhua said. It did not specify the support measures.

In 2016, China scrapped its decades-old one-child policy - initially imposed to halt a population explosion - with a two-child limit, which failed to result in a sustained surge in births as the high cost of raising children in Chinese cities deterred many couples from starting families.

"People are held back not by the two-children limit, but by the incredibly high costs of raising children in today's China. Housing, extracurricular activities, food, trips, and everything else add up quickly," Professor Yifei Li, a sociologist at NYU Shanghai, told Reuters. "Raising the limit itself is unlikely to tilt anyone's calculus in a meaningful way, in my view."

In a poll on Xinhua's Weibo account asking #AreYouReady for the three-child policy, about 29,000 of 31,000 respondents said they would "never think of it" while the remainder chose among the options: "I'm ready and very eager to do so", "it's on my agenda", or "I'm hesitating and there's lot to consider". The poll was later removed.

"I am willing to have three children if you give me 5 million yuan (S$1.04 million)," one user posted.

Shares in birth-and fertility-related companies surged.

Early this month, China's once-in-a-decade census showed that the population grew at its slowest rate during the last decade since the 1950s, to 1.41 billion. Data also showed a fertility rate of just 1.3 children per woman for last year alone, on a par with ageing societies like Japan and Italy.

China's politburo also said it would phase in delays in retirement ages, but did not provide any details. Fines of 130,000 yuan were being imposed on people for having a third child as of late last year.

REUTERS