BEIJING (REUTERS) - China said on Friday (Aug 28) that the suspension of beef imports from an Australian firm is an individual case and has nothing to do with relations between the two countries.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

China has suspended imports of beef from Australian firm John Dee Warwick after it detected a banned substance in some of the company's products.

