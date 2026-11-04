China says avoiding new hostilities in Middle East a ‘top priority’

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Chinese President Xi Jinping and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq after a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov 2.

BEIJING – China said on Nov 4 that avoiding a return to hostilities in the Middle East was a “top priority” in its diplomatic efforts with countries in the region.

Beijing has stepped up efforts in recent days to resolve the eight-month-long crisis after US President Donald Trump issued a fresh war threat against Iran over the weekend.

“The top priority is to avoid the resumption of hostilities in the Middle East that would bring disaster to the region’s people,” Beijing’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news conference on Nov 4.

Beijing will “support Iran and the US in resolving disputes through negotiations, promote finding a political settlement to the Yemen issue, to help reach a proper and comprehensive solution for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz”, she added.

China, a top economic partner of Iran, hosted back-to-back meetings on Nov 2 with Iranian, Omani and Saudi officials in Beijing, urging a return to the negotiating table.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for shipping lanes to be protected and urged a “spirit of reason” in separate meetings with Saudi National Security Adviser Musaad bin Mohammad al-Aiban and Iran’s Ali Bagheri Kani, the deputy secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping also met Oman’s Sultan for talks in Beijing this week, where he warned against the Middle East becoming a “wrestling ground for major-country rivalry”.

Later in November, Beijing will send its Middle East envoy to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia as a part of “shuttle diplomacy visits... aimed at promoting peace talks (and) easing tensions”, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson told a news briefing. AFP