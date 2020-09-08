China says Australian TV anchor probed for security violation

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China confirmed that a high-profile Australian television anchor who was detained last month is under investigation for a state security violation.

Cheng Lei, a journalist and television anchor who was working for the Chinese government's English-language news channel, CGTN, "is suspected of carrying out criminal activities endangering China's national security", Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing on Tuesday (Sept 8).

"Now this case is being handled according to law, and Cheng's legitimate rights and interests are fully guaranteed," Mr Zhao said.

