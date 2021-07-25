China sanctions US citizens, entities over HK in tit-for-tat move

BEIJING/WASHINGTON • Beijing announced sanctions on seven American citizens and entities in response to a US advisory on deteriorating freedoms in Hong Kong, just days ahead of a visit from a senior Biden administration official.

Last week, the United States warned its business community of the growing risks of operating in Hong Kong, following a clampdown by China in the major financial hub.

US government agencies led by the State Department told entrepreneurs that they face particular risks from the imposition of a draconian new security law a year ago, which it said could "adversely affect businesses and individuals operating in Hong Kong".

In a statement on Friday, China's Foreign Ministry said the move was designed to "groundlessly smear Hong Kong's business environment" and "gravely violates international law and basic norms governing international relations".

In response, China said it would impose sanctions on seven US individuals and entities including Mr Wilbur Ross, the commerce secretary under former president Donald Trump.

Beijing's move comes ahead of a weekend trip to China by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, intended to address deteriorating ties between the two countries and the highest-level visit an official has made under President Joe Biden.

Others sanctioned include Ms Carolyn Bartholomew, chair of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission; Mr Adam King of the International Republican Institute; and Ms Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights Watch.

China's statement did not give details about what form the sanctions would take.

In the US advisory, the government pointed to a changing climate under the national security law and flagged the arrest of one US citizen - Mr John Clancey, a prominent human rights lawyer.

It also warned of heightened risks to data privacy and a lack of transparency and access to information, as well as warning that businesses were at greater risk of incurring US sanctions.

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers on Friday called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and relocate the event unless China ends what the United States deems an ongoing genocide against Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups.

Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative Jim McGovern were joined by Republican Senator Marco Rubio and Representative Chris Smith in a letter saying that no Olympics should be held in a country "whose government is committing genocide and crimes against humanity".

"We have seen no evidence that the IOC has taken any steps to press the Chinese government to change its behaviour," the lawmakers - all commissioners on the Congressional-Executive Commission on China - said in the letter addressed to IOC president Thomas Bach.

"The IOC is on course to set a dark precedent where the behaviour of future Olympic host governments is unconstrained by the international spotlight provided by the Olympic Games," they wrote.

President Biden's administration has signalled that it has no plans to bar American athletes from participating in the Beijing Winter Games, but it has said it would discuss a common approach with allies.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS