China sanctions top Taiwan politicians in retaliatory move

BEIJING • China hit three top Taiwanese politicians with what it says are punishments that could be followed by criminal prosecution, as Beijing seeks to retaliate against Taipei's overtures for greater international support.

Premier Su Tseng-chang, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, Legislative Yuan president You Si-kun and their relatives are all banned from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing said on Friday in a statement.

The trio - and any entities affiliated with them - will also be prohibited from working with mainland-based organisations and individuals, while companies linked to them will be barred from making profits there.

China will hold those who support "Taiwan independence" criminally liable for life, as it made public for the first time that it had drawn up a list of those falling into the category.

The Taiwan Affairs Office accused Mr Su, Mr Wu and Mr You of "fanning up hostility across the Taiwan Strait and maliciously smearing the mainland", without naming the island's president, Ms Tsai Ing-wen.

"Those who forget their heritage, betray their motherland and seek to split the country will come to no good end," it said.

Taiwan's government vowed to retaliate and said it would take countermeasures.

Its Mainland Affairs Office said the island plans to review cross-strait cooperation and assess the possible impact of political interference in business operations, as well as consider amending rules to respond to China's actions, according to a statement late on Friday.

In a Twitter post yesterday, Mr Wu wrote: "I've received countless notes of congratulations after being blacklisted and sanctioned, for life, by the #CCP."

He was referring to the Communist Party of China.

"Many are jealous for not being recognised; some ask where they can apply for it. To deserve the rare honour, I'll keep fighting for #Taiwan's freedom and democracy."

China's sanctions are likely to have little effect on the politicians since they are unlikely to travel to the mainland or do business there.

China said last year that it was compiling a global watch list of Taiwanese independence backers it plans to punish.

China has ratcheted up military, economic and diplomatic pressure on democratically run Taiwan since Ms Tsai's election in 2016.

While Beijing claims that Taiwan is part of its territory, the island's ruling Democratic Progressive Party argues that it is already an independent country.

Last week, the Chinese state media had to quiet online speculation that a conflict may be imminent.

The rumours followed a series of military exercises in the region, including more than 200 flights by People's Liberation Army military planes into Taiwan's air defence identification zone last month.

US President Joe Biden has said America was committed to defending Taiwan from a Chinese attack, although the White House later said he did not announce a change in US policy.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also called for Taiwan to have greater participation in United Nations organisations.

China has blocked Taiwan's efforts to participate in the global body, except during an interlude of warmer ties between the two sides from 2009 to 2016.

This month, a Taiwanese delegation to the UN's COP26 conference, which runs until Nov 12 in Glasgow, Scotland, is set to test whether countries are willing to engage with it on the sidelines of the climate change summit and risk igniting the ire of Beijing.

Taiwan's Deputy Environment Minister Shen Chih-hsiu, who is leading the delegation, pointed to the changing mood in America's and Europe's relations with China and said there is an increasing likelihood that Taiwan will be allowed to attend future COP summits as an observer.

Taiwan is not a member of the UN and is therefore unable to join other states at the summit.

Instead, Mr Shen and his team will hold events and meetings on the sidelines in an effort to highlight what the island is doing to combat climate change as well as engage with attendees.

