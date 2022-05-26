China said to be seeking Pacific islands security cooperation

SYDNEY • China will be seeking a region-wide deal with almost a dozen Pacific islands covering policing, security and data communications cooperation when Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosts a meeting in Fiji next week, according to documents seen by Reuters

A draft communique and five-year action plan sent by Beijing to 10 Pacific islands ahead of a foreign ministers meeting on Monday prompted pushback from at least one of the invited nations, which said it showed China's intent to control the region and "threatens regional stability".

In a letter to 21 Pacific leaders seen by Reuters, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) president David Panuelo said his nation would argue the "pre-determined joint communique" should be rejected, because he fears it could spark a new "Cold War" between China and the West.

Mr Wang will, until June 4, visit eight Pacific island nations that China holds diplomatic ties with.

He arrives today in the Solomon Islands, which signed a security pact with China despite objections from Australia, the United States, Japan and New Zealand, which fear it could upset regional security arrangements and give China a military foothold in the Pacific.

Beijing rejects this, saying the pact is focused on domestic policing and criticism by Western countries was interfering in the Solomon Island's sovereign decision-making.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the document, reported here for the first time.

The FSM government, which has a defence agreement with the United States as well as an economic cooperation accord with China, declined to comment.

A region-wide agreement covering security and trade between China and Pacific islands would represent a shift in Beijing's focus from bilateral relationships to dealing with the Pacific on a multilateral basis, and would increase concerns by Washington and its allies.

The China-Pacific Island Countries Common Development Vision draft document and a five-year action plan were circulated by Beijing ahead of the meeting in Fiji.

The draft document states that China and the Pacific islands will "strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the fields of traditional and non-traditional security". It adds that "China will hold intermediate and high-level police training for Pacific island countries through bilateral and multilateral means".

The action plan outlines a ministerial dialogue on law enforcement capacity and police cooperation to be held this year, and China will also be providing forensic police laboratories.

The draft communique also pledges cooperation on data networks, cyber security, smart customs systems, and for Pacific islands to "take a balanced approach to technological progress, economic development and protection of national security".

