China’s Xi tells John Lee that Hong Kong is heading in the right direction

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping has praised Hong Kong’s leader John Lee for reviving the local economy and safeguarding national security, while Premier Li Keqiang called for better coordination over the reopening of the city’s border with the mainland.

Mr Xi told Mr Lee that the city is on the right track as the two met in Beijing on Friday, according to the South China Morning Post.

“Under your leadership, the new government demonstrated commitment, made contributions in steadfastly safeguarding national security and revived the vitality of the economy. You also responded to concerns of the public,” Mr Xi said, according to the Post.

Meanwhile, Mr Li urged officials to speed up coordination for a gradual return to normal people movement between the mainland and Hong Kong border during a meeting with Mr Lee on Thursday, state radio reported on Friday.

This is Mr Lee’s first official visit to Beijing since he took office on July 1, where he briefed China’s state leaders on social, political and economic issues in the city. It is being closely watched for news of when the central government will reopen the border with Hong Kong.

Mr Lee is expected to return on Saturday afternoon and speak to the media about his trip, the SCMP reported.

The border between Hong Kong and mainland China has been effectively shut for almost three years. Currently, visitors from Hong Kong are limited by a daily quota, while they also have to undergo five days of hotel quarantine. Mainland visitors have to quarantine on their return. Most of Hong Kong’s border checkpoints have been closed since early 2020.

The ruling Communist Party is rapidly moving to resume normal economic activity as it dismantles the last vestiges of Covid-Zero. China plans to cut quarantine requirements for overseas travellers in January, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Hong Kong could see an estimated 7.6 per cent boost to its gross domestic product from China’s reopening, according to economists from Goldman Sachs Group. The local economy is projected to have contracted this year for the third time in four years. The city hosted almost 44 million arrivals from mainland China in 2019.

Mr Li also earlier told Mr Lee the city needs to further integrate with the mainland’s development plans and consolidate its role as an international hub.

Mr Xi last publicly spoke on Hong Kong issues when he visited the city early July to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese sovereignty. Mr Xi then urged Hong Kong to focus on shoring up its economy.

Mr Lee, a former top police official and security minister, was appointed in May by China to lead the city for the next five years after an uncontested election by a panel of Beijing loyalists. He succeeded former chief executive Carrie Lam, whose single term was marred by mass protests and angst over the government’s Covid-19 policy. BLOOMBERG