China’s Xi takes helm for third term, unveils new leadership team stacked with allies

BEIJING - President Xi Jinping has further consolidated his power by stacking his leadership team with his political allies.

The new Politburo Standing Committee, made up of seven men, includes four newcomers, all Xi loyalists.

A shocking exclusion is vice-premier Hu Chunhua, who had been tipped to be promoted.

Another surprise is the elevation of Shanghai party chief Li Qiang to No. 2. He is set to be the next premier. Mr Li came under flak for his handling of the Shanghai Covid-19 outbreak.

The new team in order of rank: Mr Xi, 69; Mr Li Qiang, 63; Mr Zhao Leji, 65; Mr Wang Huning, 67; Mr Cai Qi, 66; Mr Xi’s top aide Ding Xuexiang, 60; and Guangdong party chief Li Xi, 66.

Mr Li Xi will likely be the next anti-corruption czar, after emerging as the top-ranking official among 133 members newly elected to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection on Saturday.