China’s shock GDP delay shows Communist Party trumps economy

BEIJING - During a week when investors are scrutinising every utterance by officials in Beijing, the government’s unprecedented silence on key economic indicators is one of the clearest signs yet that the Covid-19 Zero policy and politics trumps all else in President Xi Jinping’s China.

The government postponed the release of several major economic reports in the past week, including gross domestic product figures, without providing a reason for the delay or a new release time.

The absence of trade data late last week was because top officials who needed to sign off on the figures were attending the Communist Party congress and had to adhere to Covid-19 rules that restricted their movements, according to a person familiar with the matter.

That slowed the approval process for the release of the report, the person said, declining to be identified discussing internal matters.

Those restrictions were also likely the reason for the unexplained delay in GDP and other data, which were scheduled for release on Tuesday, and puts in doubt the timing of other releases this week, such as the central bank’s release of loan prime rates on Thursday and foreign exchange settlement data scheduled for Friday.

The People’s Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, which releases the FX settlement data, didn’t immediately respond to faxed questions seeking a response.

The General Administration of Customs and the National Bureau of Statistics, which releases GDP data, didn’t respond to several calls seeking information.

The unexpected delay of the key economic data underlines how government functions have been downgraded in favour of party meetings, raising questions about the predictability and transparency of information in the world’s second-largest economy.

The lack of any official explanation added to investor confusion and prompted speculation Beijing was trying to hide bad data until after the congress ends on the weekend.

The increased secrecy around the Communist Party has made it harder for China watchers to assess the future direction of policy.

This week’s congress is a case in point: although it’s widely expected Mr Xi will continue as leader, it’s unclear who will fill any position below him, including the premier or those in charge of the economy.

Elite politics “was opaque before, but it’s now entirely dark”, Dr Scott Kennedy, a senior adviser at the Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies, said recently.

The decision to postpone the release of crucial economic data at the last minute is unprecedented in China: regular economic releases continued even at the height of the original Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 when Wuhan was still locked down, and there was no delay in the data five years ago during the previous party congress.

Foreign businesses have expressed concern about the increasing uncertainty and direction of policymaking in China.