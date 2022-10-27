China’s pivot to national security impacts S-E Asia

In his report delivered at the 20th national congress of the Communist Party of China, President Xi Jinping painted a darker, more hostile external environment than in his report at the previous conclave five years ago.

While there is reiteration that there are strategic opportunities to be had, there is no longer the assessment that “prospects are bright”.

Instead, the world presents a “series of immense risks and challenges” to the country, including “external attempts to blackmail, contain, blockade, and exert maximum pressure on China”, said the report, an abridged version of which was presented by Mr Xi, the general secretary of the party, on Oct 16 at the opening of the congress.

China, he said, must “be prepared to deal with worst-case scenarios, and be ready to withstand high winds, choppy waters, and even dangerous storms”.

While the United States was not named in the report, it is clear that the superpower was on Mr Xi’s mind when he spoke about “the hegemonic, high-handed and bullying acts of using strength to intimidate the weak, taking from others by force and subterfuge, and playing zero-sum games (that) are exerting grave harm”.

The US since the administration of former president Donald Trump in 2017-2021 has designated China a strategic rival and taken steps to constrain its ambitions to equal the US in economic and political might. This includes rallying its allies in what has been termed as the “global West” - rich liberal democracies, including those in the Indo-Pacific - to its cause.

It has revived the Quad, a security grouping that brings together the US, India, Japan and Australia, and signed the Aukus security pact with Britain and Australia. There is also the new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, aimed at expanding US economic leadership to include seven Asean countries.

In response, Mr Xi has emphasised national security domestically and in its foreign policy as a counter to the gathering threat on his country’s borders.

As former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd wrote in the Financial Times on Oct 21: “The central message to take away from the report is that Xi’s definition of national security has replaced the economy as China’s central focus for the future.”

In terms of foreign policy, there will be a continuation of an assertive diplomacy that has been dubbed “wolf-warrior diplomacy”, with current Foreign Minister Wang Yi likely to be made top envoy as director of the general office of the CPC’s foreign affairs commission.

The Chinese ambassador to the US, Mr Qin Gang, seen as a foreign policy hawk, is tipped to be the next foreign minister.

This does not augur well for the all-important US-China relations, with deteriorating ties between the two major powers likely to continue to adversely affect South-east Asia, particularly with the increasing pressure to choose sides.

There is also continuation in foreign policy in that China is still committed to reshaping the international order, now dominated by the West, by playing an “active part in the reform and development of the global system”. It has been - and will likely continue - doing so through taking up leadership positions in international organisations, particularly those within the United Nations system, including in sectors such as civil aviation, food and agriculture and telecommunications.

In terms of national security, the report calls for a holistic approach that will involve coordinating the country’s external and internal security.

The report indicates that China will work on its external security primarily through the Global Security Initiative (GSI) that Mr Xi first mooted in April 2022 at the Boao Forum, China’s version of the World Economic Forum, wrote Dr Yu Tao, a senior lecturer in Chinese studies at the University of Western Australia.

Dr Yu added that this will likely become China’s new foreign policy framework to take on the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy to contain China and make “Asia-Pacific countries ‘pawns’ of US hegemony”.

The GSI is still lacking in details but stresses that no state should pursue its own security at the expense of other states’ security. It is underpinned by commitments such as maintaining common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security; respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity; and addressing the “legitimate security concerns” of all countries.

Foreign Minister Wang promoted the idea of the GSI at the Asean secretariat in Jakarta during his tour of the region in July, saying that it was part of an effort to advance regional peace and stability. He said China would work with Asean to implement GSI cooperation.

Dr David Arase, a visiting senior fellow at ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute, wrote that the GSI amounts to a “push for a China-centred security community and new Chinese pressure on BRI partners to join China’s militarising struggle against US ‘hegemonism’”.

He warned that the GSI will likely increase regional tensions and further strain Asean’s centrality and unity of purpose.

This is as the BRI - the Belt and Road Initiative to build infrastructure in developing nations, including in South-east Asia - is being de-emphasised as part of China’s foreign policy. It no longer appears in the foreign policy section of the CPC report, unlike in 2017. China’s slowing economy appears to be affecting its capacity to keep BRI going at the same pace as before.

In its place as part of China’s foreign policy is the Global Development Initiative that offers help to developing countries to achieve their UN 2030 sustainable development goals such as poverty alleviation and food security.

The region can expect less largesse from China in terms of large infrastructure projects and loans to build them.

As China pivots to national security as an overriding concern in its foreign policy, Asean will need to find a response that will maintain its unity and the region’s stability and development.