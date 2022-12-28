China’s nursing homes bear deadly brunt of abrupt Covid-19 pivot: Report

BEIJING - Covid-19 is starting to spread through nursing homes in China despite efforts by facilities to keep elderly residents protected, showing how severe the consequences of the country’s abrupt pivot from zero-Covid may be.

As China dropped its most severe pandemic-related curbs early this month with little preparation for the surge in cases that followed, many care homes took the decision to shut themselves off from the public and operate in a closed-loop system even without a mandate from the central government to lock down.

The lockdowns have proven ineffective in keeping the virus out, and the toll exacted on nursing homes could fuel public anger over why Beijing didn’t do more to protect its most vulnerable population before allowing the virus to rip through the country.

Officials and government-backed health experts had frequently cited the need to protect the elderly to justify zero-Covid over three years.

In Guangzhou, a doctor at a hospital who asked not to be named said that in the past two weeks about two to three elderly patients have died each day after developing severe Covid-19 symptoms in a home. The facility must wait at least four days for a funeral home to collect the bodies rather than on the same day as in the past, said the doctor.

A nurse working in a care home in Shanghai, who would only speak on the condition of anonymity, said that many elderly residents and workers have been infected after the first case was discovered less than a week ago.

The risk of serious illness among the elderly is also magnified by the fact that many seniors remain under-vaccinated compared to other countries that reopened after abandoning curbs. Only 42 per cent of those aged over 80 have had booster shots. Some 8.2 million seniors in China live in 38,000 care homes, according to 2020 data.

At a conference on Dec 22 held with nursing homes and orphanages across China, the Ministry of Civil Affairs stressed that it’s the “top priority” to protect vulnerable groups as the government tries to “prevent serious illnesses and reduce the number of deaths”.

The national heath body said on Dec 26 that nursing homes can close their compounds at their own discretion.

Angry Chinese citizens with family members living in care homes are doing what they can to keep their loved ones protected.

Mr Andrew, a Chinese national living in Singapore, who would only give his first name, said his mother is living in a care home in a village in southern Fuzhou city.

He said he had repeatedly warned the nursing home and the local village authority about the risk of the virus spreading, but that they believed the nursing home would be fine as it operated under a closed-loop system.

Now, he said, the virus is circulating in the facility, where management have said that just 40 per cent of the residents have been fully vaccinated.

“When it comes to vaccination, there has been a lot of resistance, both from the families of the old people, the nursing home itself and the local health care facilities,” said Mr Andrew.

His mum finally got her first shot in April and received her third shot only after he repeatedly wrote to the local hospital saying he’d take full responsibility for any side effects.