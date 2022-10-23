China’s new leadership team to stay at seven

BEIJING - The next generation of leaders who will rule China for the next five years will be elected on Sunday, with President Xi Jinping expected to take the helm for a rare third term amid what he has described as a “new period of turbulence and change”.

The team will stay at seven men and not be expanded to nine. The Straits Times has counted seven markings on a stage at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing where the new team will be introduced to members of the media around noon on Sunday.

Like in 2017, Mr Xi will lead the men onto the stage and stand in the middle, followed by his No. 2 to his left and third-ranked member to his right. He is expected to introduce them one by one.

During the time of Mr Xi’s predecessor Hu Jintao, there were nine men on the Politburo Standing Committee.

With four of the seven seats on the Politburo Standing Committee now vacated, Mr Xi could surround himself with his allies, strengthening his authority at the top

Premier Li Keqiang and fourth-ranked Mr Wang Yang, both 67, were not among those elected to a new Central Committee at the close of the Communist Party of China’s twice-a-decade congress on Saturday.

The Central Committee, made up of 205 full members and 171 alternate members, come from the top rungs of the party, military and government. Members elect, among them, the higher level 25-member Politburo and its elite standing committee.

Neither Mr Li nor Mr Wang, who is also chairman of China’s top advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, have reached the retirement age informally set for Politburo members yet.

The “seven up, eight down” rule establishes the age limit at 67 for old and new members of the Standing Committee and the wider Politburo at the start of a new term. Politicians aged 68 or older are disqualified.

Two other Standing Committee members - chairman of parliament Li Zhanshu, 72, and executive vice-premier Han Zheng, 68, have also not been re-elected to the new Central Committee. Both men had been expected to retire.

The departure of these four men paves the way for Mr Xi to install his allies in the Standing Committee.

Mr Xi could draw from at least seven loyalists who are current Politburo members and have also just made it into the Central Committee. They are: Shanghai party chief Li Qiang, 63; Mr Xi’s top aide Ding Xuexiang, 60; Chongqing party chief Chen Min’er, 62; Beijing party chief Cai Qi, 66; propaganda chief Huang Kunming, 65; Central Military Commission vice-chairman Zhang Youxia, 72; and Guangdong party chief Li Xi, 66.

Guangdong’s Mr Li is expected to become the new anti-corruption czar, after emerging as the top-ranking official among 133 members newly elected to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection on Saturday. This will land him a seat on the Standing Committee.

Two current Standing Committee members - ideology czar Wang Huning, 67, and anti-corruption chief Zhao Leji could stay. Both men had been responsible for helping President Xi draft a landmark resolution last year that cemented Mr Xi’s power by establishing him as the “helmsman” of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Factional balance of power has always featured in the composition of the Standing Committee.

While Mr Wang and Mr Zhao are viewed as being from former leader Jiang Zemin’s camp, they have also displayed loyalty to Mr Xi.

With the departure of Mr Li Keqiang and Mr Wang Yang, both from the Communist Youth League faction, to which former leader Hu Jintao also belonged to, pundits will be watching if vice-premier and Youth League alumnus Hu Chunhua makes it into the Standing Committee.

The wider Politburo and Central Military Commission leaders will also be made known on Sunday.