BEIJING - When Mr He Lifeng, head of China’s state planning agency, was an official in Fujian for 25 years, he was known in the rich south-eastern province as “The Big Demolisher”, or He “Dachai”, for knocking down buildings to make way for new developments.

“The nickname was not meant to be a term of praise,” said Associate Professor Alfred Wu from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, noting that the demolitions were carried out despite residents’ unhappiness with their relocations.