China, S. Korea slam claims in Japan's White Paper

BEIJING • China yesterday firmly opposed Japan's new defence White Paper and sent stern representations to Tokyo.

Japan warned in its annual paper earlier yesterday of escalating national security threats, and identified China, Russia and North Korea as its main security concerns.

"Japan's new defence White Paper makes accusations and smears China's defence policy, market economic development and legitimate maritime activities," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing.

He said the report "exaggerates the so-called China threat" and interferes in China's internal affairs on Taiwan.

"China has expressed its strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to this, and has lodged stern representations to the Japanese side about this," he said.

Mr Wang noted that the White Paper mentioned Tokyo's plan to increase Japan's defence budget and develop its counterstrike capabilities.

"We urge the Japanese side to immediately stop the erroneous practice of exaggerating security threats in its neighbourhood and finding excuses for its own strong military arsenal," Mr Wang added.

Japan's White Paper also said the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine may lead to stronger military ties between Beijing and Moscow, Kyodo News agency reported.

On North Korea, the document said the nation has repeatedly launched missiles "with an extremely high frequency and in a new manner" since the beginning of the year, and its actions pose "grave and imminent threats" to Japan's security.

South Korea yesterday strongly condemned Japan for laying repeated claim to the easternmost islets of Dokdo - which Japan calls Takeshima - in its White Paper.

"(The government) strongly protests against Japan's repetition of its sovereignty claim over Dokdo, clearly an integral part of the Korean territory in terms of history, geography and international law, and urges it to immediately scrap it," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Choi Young-sam in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry summoned Mr Makoto Hayashi, Minister for Political Affairs at the Japanese Embassy, to deliver a formal protest message to Tokyo.

The Defence Ministry also summoned Mr Takao Naka-shima, a defence attache at the embassy.

REUTERS, XINHUA