China’s embattled film industry on track for recovery

BEIJING - Ticket sales at China’s box office for the first four days of the week-long Chinese New Year break have surpassed the figure for the same period in 2022, as the world’s biggest film industry recovers from setbacks due to the country’s previous zero-Covid policy.

Latest figures from Maoyan, a Hong Kong-listed entertainment company, showed that box office sales in China hit 4.8 billion yuan (S$930 million) as of 7pm on Wednesday, 9 per cent higher than the 4.4 billion yuan for the same four-day period in 2022.