China’s embattled film industry on track for recovery

For now, it remains unclear whether box office sales in 2023 will be able to top 2021’s record, but analysts are optimistic. PHOTO: WANDA GROUP/FACEBOOK
Aw Cheng Wei
China Correspondent
Updated
22 sec ago
Published
14 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - Ticket sales at China’s box office for the first four days of the week-long Chinese New Year break have surpassed the figure for the same period in 2022, as the world’s biggest film industry recovers from setbacks due to the country’s previous zero-Covid policy.

Latest figures from Maoyan, a Hong Kong-listed entertainment company, showed that box office sales in China hit 4.8 billion yuan (S$930 million) as of 7pm on Wednesday, 9 per cent higher than the 4.4 billion yuan for the same four-day period in 2022.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top