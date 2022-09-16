China’s economic recovery perks up in August with cheerier retail sales and industrial output

BEIJING - China’s economic recovery picked up pace in August, with retail sales and industrial production surpassing economists’ expectations.

However, growth was still weighed down by the country’s continued property slump last month and its zero-Covid-19 policy, which has resulted in flash lockdowns and discouraged the Chinese from travelling even within the country.

Latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday showed that retail sales in August grew 5.4 per cent compared with the same period last year, beating economists’ expectations on the back of strong car sales and restaurant revenue.

Car sales, the biggest item in retail, grew 16 per cent in August from a year ago, while restaurant revenue expanded by 8.4 per cent during the same period.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had expected overall retail sales to increase by 3.3 per cent, while a Reuters forecast predicted a growth of 3.5 per cent.

Similarly, China’s industrial output, which measures activity in the manufacturing, utilities and mining sectors, rose 4.2 per cent last month from a year ago - higher than the 3.8 per cent forecast by both Reuters and Bloomberg.

NBS spokesman Fu Linghui said that the government’s stimulus policies and better control over the country’s Covid-19 outbreaks had boosted growth last month, despite the extreme summer heat and a challenging international environment.

“In the next stage, stable recovery should still be (key)... while controlling the pandemic,” he said, adding that officials would continue to work on “expanding effective demand” and stabilising employment and prices.

The People’s Bank of China had been lowering interest rates since earlier this year to try to spur growth.

Most recently, on Aug 22, the central bank cut its one-year loan prime rate to 3.65 per cent, down 0.05 percentage point, to encourage lending.

The five-year loan prime rate, which usually measures mortgages, was lowered to 4.3 per cent from 4.45 per cent.