China’s drive to modernise villages to get $34 million boost in 2023

WUZHISHAN, HAINAN - Using better agriculture techniques helped tea farmer Wang Juru, 60, and her husband Wang Bohe, 59, at Maona village in Hainan province tripled their annual income to 90,000 yuan (S$17,550) in 2022.

“In the past, we would lose entire harvests if there was a pest problem,” Mrs Wang, whose family owns about 16ha of land, told The Straits Times at her home.

“We used to try and solve the problem by having the tea plants further from each other, which resulted in a waste of land. Now, with advice on how to use fertilisers and other chemicals to grow the plants better from experts who surveyed our soil and tea, we can have the crops closer together,” she said, referring to visiting researchers sent by the government to help villagers.

Maona, which President Xi Jinping visited in April 2022, has been a beneficiary of China’s national rural revitalisation drive, a catch-all term to describe ongoing efforts to modernise villages, from improving seed technology to boosting tourism services.

Mrs Wang said she is currently learning how to improve her tea drying process.

Officials have identified 160 key counties to receive help in transformation efforts and to make sure that villagers do not return to poverty. The drive is also an important thrust in China’s current development phase, which aims to boost rural residents’ income to narrow the widening wealth gap in the country.

Urban residents earn about 2½ times more than villagers, who made up two-fifths of China’s 1.4 billion population in 2021.

The government has pledged 175 billion yuan (S$34 million) for upgrading villages this year – 10 billion yuan more than 2022 – according to the Finance Ministry’s draft budget for 2023 released on Sunday.

Maona’s move to modernise its services since 2017 have primarily been focused on its tea, which has relied on the fame of Hainan’s tallest peak Wuzhishan – known for having some of China’s best air and water – to boost sales, according to local officials.

The average income of each villager hit 16,750 yuan in 2022, up from the 6,359 yuan in 2013. But the village of 128 residents, who belong to the Li tribe, an ethnic minority in China, will be banking on tourism for its next phase of development.

“We will be going all out in 2023 to bring in tourism and improve the quality and production of tea made here,” said Mr Zhu Honglin, 44, party secretary of Wuzhishan city.

Maona’s community building, built in 2017, is being torn down and upgraded, to better showcase Li customs, including its cultural dances and long-table banquets, to future tourists. Plans are also under way to build the village’s first bed and breakfast and campsite.

Huts have been built along palm-fringed ponds, their shelves waiting to be stocked with local specialities for sale. Shops have also been set up along the path near the village’s entrance to sell Li pottery and clothing, as well as Wuzhishan tea.