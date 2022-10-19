China’s delayed GDP data release fuels speculation over economic health

BEIJING - China’s state planner on Monday painted a rosy picture of the country’s economic recovery from Covid-19, promising a “significant rebound” between July and September.

But, hours later, the assurance from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) was left wanting when authorities delayed – without notice or explanation – the release of a raft of economic data, including the closely watched GDP figure for the third quarter that was supposed to be out on Tuesday.

The indefinite delay has fuelled further speculation about the health of the world’s second-largest economy, which has been struggling to grow under the heavy weight of China’s strict Covid-19 approach.

It has also shown that the economy takes a backseat to politics in China, casting a shadow over President Xi Jinping’s speech on Sunday during the opening of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Mr Xi, who is almost certain to extend his rule for a norm-breaking third term when the week-long congress ends on Saturday, had reiterated China’s long-held stance that “development is the party’s top priority in governance”. He had also sought to project confidence in the country’s economic outlook in his speech.

China’s third-quarter results had been highly anticipated – especially after the NDRC’s assurance – given that the country had only grown 0.4 per cent year-on-year in the three months to June due to widespread lockdowns and an extended slump in its property sector.

Mr Zhao Chenxin, NDRC vice-chairman, said at the first news conference after the opening of the Congress that “the economy rebounded significantly in the third quarter, and compared with other countries, China’s economic recovery has been outstanding”.

For now, data – which includes property sales and consumer retail figures, as well as statistics on September’s exports and imports – that was supposed to be out last Friday has been delayed.

A new date has not been set, though the dates for the release of October’s figures remain unchanged on the National Bureau of Statistics’ website.

Economists have been split on what the delay says about the latest quarterly results. Some point to the last party congress in 2017, when China released its economic results on schedule, as evidence of how poor the latest figures must be for the authorities to hold off on the release.

In 2017, China’s economy reported a 6.8 per cent year-on-year growth in the third quarter, a day after Mr Xi’s speech at the opening of the 19th National Congress.

Chief economist Clifford Bennett at ACY Securities in Australia told The Straits Times: “China is meticulous with the preparation of its data these days, so allowing the completion of the congress before publishing a bad GDP release, would seem the most likely explanation.”

Others have chosen to leave the question open. Mr Nick Marro, lead for global trade at the Economist Intelligence Unit, said on Twitter on Oct 17: “China delaying its Q3 GDP release says all you need to know about the status of the economy.”

Mr Bennett said the Chinese government might be hoping to avoid publicising – during this politically sensitive period – the very real possibility that China might be in a technical recession.

A technical recession is seen as an indicator of weak economic conditions – which Beijing has been unwilling to admit – and if not properly managed by policymakers, could result in a much deeper and broader downturn.