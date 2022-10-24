China’s censors in overdrive during Party Congress, netizens fear shrinking space

BEIJING – The clip has been replayed millions of times on screens across the world: former Chinese President Hu Jintao unexpectedly escorted offstage as China’s top politicians at the Communist Party’s congress stared stonily ahead.

A video tweeted by The Straits Times’ China Correspondent Danson Cheong has attracted nearly 12 million views since it was put out on Saturday. It was later picked up by international news outlets. But Chinese media was silent on the incident, as was social media in China.