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China, Russia stress strategic ties with North Korea in anniversary messages to Kim

State media KCNA said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also received congratulatory messages from leaders of several other countries.

SEOUL - Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin used messages marking North Korea’s 78th founding anniversary to reaffirm close strategic ties with Pyongyang, North Korean state media KCNA reported on Sept 9.

KCNA said Xi told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un he was willing to “continue strengthening strategic guidance” of China-North Korea relations and work with Kim to advance the two countries’ development.

Xi also said strengthening and developing bilateral ties remained the Chinese ruling party and government’s “consistent and unwavering policy.”

In a separate message, Putin said he would continue the “closest joint work” with Kim to further strengthen the countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership.

He said stronger Russia-North Korea ties would contribute to regional security and a “more just, multipolar world order.”

The messages from Xi and Putin were published on the front page of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun.

KCNA said Kim also received congratulatory messages from leaders of several other countries, including Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Mongolia, Sweden, Belarus, Singapore, Switzerland and Zimbabwe as North Korea marked the Sept 9 anniversary of its founding in 1948. REUTERS