China, Russia hit out at US sanctions and crackdowns

BEIJING • China and Russia have strongly criticised the United States for what they described as unilateral sanctions and unjustified crackdowns on the two countries.

On Tuesday, in the second phone conversation since last month between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Mr Wang said the US runs counter to this era's trends and frequently threatens and imposes unilateral sanctions, which could leave it with one of the more disgraceful records in the world.

China is willing to work with Russia and the global community to staunchly protect the basic norms of international relations and ensure world fairness and justice, said Mr Wang, who is also state councillor.

During the call, Mr Lavrov stressed the need to oppose US moves that sabotage multilateralism and boycott the American crackdown on Russia and China.

He called for championing international law, safeguarding the common interests of the two countries and protecting worldwide stability and cooperation.

Mr Wang and Mr Lavrov noted that next year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation, and both sides stated their readiness to deepen strategic links and promote each other's development.

Mr Wang said the two countries achieved many hard-won results by helping each other through the Covid-19 pandemic and offering mutual support in pragmatic cooperation.

Also, they led international collaboration in the fight to tackle the health crisis, resolutely fought the "politicisation of the virus" and jointly safeguarded world and regional security and stability, Mr Wang noted.

The great frequency of recent official contacts between the two countries serves as a clear response to the urgency of advancing multilateralism, recovery and justice at a time when the world is still trapped in the pandemic and overshadowed by protectionism, officials and experts said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry's external security commissioner Cheng Guoping said the China-Russia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era - led by President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin - has reached a record high and is a model for a new type of great power relations.

The two leaders have engaged in frequent communication through video links and telephone conversations.

The bilateral relationship serves as a strong pillar amid a changing global landscape, Mr Cheng said when he met Russian Ambassador to China, Mr Andrey Denisov, on Dec 3.

The latter said the two sides should bolster policy communication and coordination to jointly tackle shared global and regional security challenges.

On Tuesday, the two countries also conducted their second joint aerial patrol in the Asia-Pacific region, their defence ministries announced.

The patrol, part of the annual cooperation plan between the two militaries, does not target any third party, and the warplanes did not enter the airspace of any third country, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK