China rolls out one-dose jab amid new round of infections

China is speeding up its inoculation drive against Covid-19 by rolling out its first one-dose vaccine amid a second round of infections since the start of the year.

Fears of a coronavirus resurgence emerged in the world's most populous country earlier this month after Anhui and Liaoning provinces reported locally transmitted infections on May 14.

They were the first locally transmitted cases since last month, when a Covid-19 cluster emerged in Yunnan province in south-western China, linked to an outbreak in neighbouring Myanmar.

Xinhua news agency reported then that Yunnan had 88 confirmed cases as at April 10.

The latest locally transmitted infections were reported after two employees of a photography studio in Anhui returned from a port city in Liaoning. Both workers were diagnosed on May 13.

Steps were taken quickly to curb the spread in both provinces, the authorities told the press a day later.

The Chinese authorities imposed lockdown measures swiftly, banning people and vehicles from leaving Bayuquan - a district in Liaoning about five times the size of Tampines.

The National Health Commission sent an expert team to Anhui to guide the province's prevention and control efforts, including epidemiological investigation and source tracing.

Amid the second round of local transmissions, China rolled out its first single-dose vaccine, called Convidecia, in at least seven provincial-level regions, including capital city Beijing, raising hopes of more people being vaccinated, the Communist Party's English language newspaper Global Times reported on Thursday.

The vaccine is developed by the Chinese military and Tianjin-based biotech company CanSino Biologics.

An official in Zhejiang province, where the Ad5-nCoV vaccine - Convidecia is its trade name - has been rolled out was quoted as saying that the shot has been popular.

He cited a health centre that vaccinated about 200 people on May 12, saying that "apart from those who received a second dose of a different vaccine, almost all the rest... chose the one-dose vaccine".

The flare-up in local infections triggered a spike in China's inoculation rates after it was revealed that none of the 18 new cases in Anhui and Liaoning had been vaccinated as at Wednesday, according to the South China Morning Post.

Vaccination rates broke a record on Monday when more than 15 million doses were administered in a day. About 450 million doses had been administered across China as at Wednesday.

About 100 million doses were taken in the last eight days, according to health officials, outpacing China's initial rate of achieving 200 million vaccinations in 25 days.

But overall, the number of vaccinated people remains below Beijing's aim of inoculating 40 per cent of its 1.4 billion people by next month, despite government efforts.

Fear of the vaccines' side effects and confidence that China has overcome Covid-19 have been cited by media reports to explain residents' inertia when it comes to signing up for inoculation.

China has kept the pandemic largely under control for more than a year, and imported cases form the bulk of its Covid-19 patients.

Currently, the national vaccination average stands at about 30 doses for every 100 people, with disparities across the country.

Before the latest round of infections, Anhui and Liaoning saw fewer than 20 vaccine doses administered for every 100 people. Beijing has vaccinated 58 per cent of its population, or 12.7 million people.

China has reported 102,822 Covid-19 cases to date, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. It has been regarded as the epicentre of the pandemic since the first cases of infection were identified in Wuhan in central China.