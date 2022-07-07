China rolls out Covid-19 vaccine mandate for crowded venues in Beijing

BEIJING • China's capital yesterday mandated Covid-19 vaccinations for most people to enter crowded venues such as libraries, cinemas and gyms, the first such move by Beijing, which it coupled with a slight easing of domestic travel curbs.

Beijing's measures came as tens of millions of people were under lockdown across China, and businesses in a major tourist city - Xi'an, home to the Terracotta army - were forced to close as fresh Covid-19 clusters sparked fears of wider restrictions.

In Beijing, people wanting to enter certain public areas from Monday would need to be vaccinated unless they have issues that render them unsuitable for jabs, city health official Li Ang told a news briefing. Restaurants and public transportation are exempt from the rule.

China as a whole has already required higher-risk employees, such as those working in the public transport sector and cold-chain industry, to be vaccinated, but refrained from blanket mandates on the general public and stressed that vaccination is voluntary.

The city of Beijing had fully inoculated 97.7 per cent of its adult population as at last September. It is now urging residents to get booster shots and trying to persuade the elderly, a group with lower vaccination rates than younger adults, to be vaccinated.

As at April 17, 80.6 per cent of those aged 60 and above in Beijing had received their first dose.

Beijing has yet to specify details of the new mandate, such as whether it will just require an initial dose or a full vaccination or even booster, and whether it will recognise foreign vaccines such as those from Pfizer and Moderna that remain unapproved in China.

The city of Beijing reported three new local Covid-19 cases yesterday.

The capital also fine-tuned its stringent rules on domestic travel. It would now "strictly restrict" entry by people who, within seven days, had travelled to towns that have recently reported one or more local infections, compared with 14 days earlier. It also said yesterday that restrictions on entry for travellers from domestic areas near China's international borders will be scrapped.

The Chinese health authorities have reported more than 300 infections in the historic northern city of Xi'an, with new clusters also found in Shanghai and elsewhere.

In Shanghai, some social media users reported receiving government food rations - a throwback to the months-long confinement imposed on the city's residents earlier this year.

Officials launched a new round of mass testing in more than half of the city's districts after a rebound in cases since the weekend. All karaoke bars were closed yesterday after some infections were linked to six venues.

In Xi'an - a city of 13 million that endured a month-long lockdown last year - the population was placed under "temporary control measures" after 29 infections were found since Saturday, mostly among recycling workers.

The city government said it would close entertainment venues, including pubs and Internet cafes, from midnight yesterday.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE