China revs up e-yuan trials, but privacy worries linger
Some fear abuse of user data, but others say e-wallet can aid fight against financial crime
Trials of China's digital currency revved up in Beijing last month, with the government forking out 40 million yuan (S$8.3 million) in a lottery for residents to try out the e-yuan.
Each of the 200,000 lucky winners received 200 e-yuan in a mobile wallet, similar to an earlier roll-out during Chinese New Year in February that saw 50,000 winners in the Chinese capital.
