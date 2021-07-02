Asian Insider

China revs up e-yuan trials, but privacy worries linger

Some fear abuse of user data, but others say e-wallet can aid fight against financial crime

China Correspondent
China's digital currency roll-out.
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Trials of China's digital currency revved up in Beijing last month, with the government forking out 40 million yuan (S$8.3 million) in a lottery for residents to try out the e-yuan.

Each of the 200,000 lucky winners received 200 e-yuan in a mobile wallet, similar to an earlier roll-out during Chinese New Year in February that saw 50,000 winners in the Chinese capital.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

China’s digital currency roll-out

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 02, 2021, with the headline 'China revs up e-yuan trials, but privacy worries linger '. Subscribe
Topics: 