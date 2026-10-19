China reveals advanced nuclear sub was used to test fire missile

BEIJING – China said it used its most advanced nuclear submarines to test fire an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in the Pacific earlier in 2026 , underscoring Beijing’s progress in the key defence technology.

“The Changzheng series of nuclear submarines have now reached the third generation and successfully organised the test launch of a submarine-launched strategic missile,” the official Xinhua News Agency said in a post on WeChat on Oct 17 .

The statement was accompanied by a picture of the missile test in July, which demonstrated the sea-based leg of China’s nuclear triad, and drew criticism from regional countries including Japan and Australia.

It is the first time Beijing has revealed that its latest submarines were deployed for the test, and the first time the third-generation subs have been used by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) – marking a step-up in capabilities that are key to China’s ambition of being a naval power.

The country had conducted only two publicly known ICBM tests in the Pacific before July, and both were land-based launches.

The PLA did not disclose the type of missile or submarine used in July. Analysts had previously speculated that the launch was from a Type 094 submarine, which is a second-generation nuclear-powered boat in service for almost a decade.

Unverified photos have circulated showing what analysts call Type 095 attack subs and 096 ballistic missile subs. Beijing has officially confirmed only the Type 095, but they were not known to have been deployed yet.

Meanwhile, China appears to be speeding up submarine construction, with commercial satellite imagery indicating the launch of two new types in 2026 in the Jiangnan and Huludao shipyards.

The revelation came in a Xinhua article that was published to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the Long March, when communist forces escaped from their Kuomintang rivals during China’s civil war, setting the stage for their ultimate return to power. BLOOMBERG