China retail sector shrinks for first time in two years

Spending cut back amid Covid-19 lockdowns and job worries as curbs keep people indoors

China Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Consumers in China are tightening their purse strings and bracing themselves for tough times ahead as Covid-19 lockdowns and job fears weigh on spending.

Retailers have been hit hard and are increasingly concerned about their business prospects. Last month, the retail sector contracted for the first time in about two years, a drop of 3.5 per cent from a year ago, official statistics released last week showed. The latest figures are a far cry from last year, when the sector was China's biggest economic growth driver, rising 12.5 per cent from 2020 despite weakening sales towards December.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 26, 2022, with the headline China retail sector shrinks for first time in two years. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top