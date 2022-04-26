China retail sector shrinks for first time in two years

Consumers in China are tightening their purse strings and bracing themselves for tough times ahead as Covid-19 lockdowns and job fears weigh on spending.

Retailers have been hit hard and are increasingly concerned about their business prospects. Last month, the retail sector contracted for the first time in about two years, a drop of 3.5 per cent from a year ago, official statistics released last week showed. The latest figures are a far cry from last year, when the sector was China's biggest economic growth driver, rising 12.5 per cent from 2020 despite weakening sales towards December.