China respects and supports extradition Bill withdrawal: Carrie Lam

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said yesterday that China "understands, respects and supports" her government's move to formally withdraw an extradition Bill, part of measures she hoped would help the city "move forward" from months of unrest.

In a news conference, she skirted questions on why it took her so long to withdraw the Bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, but said: "It is not exactly correct to describe this as a change of mind."

Protesters were still calling for their four other demands to be met, with many placing emphasis on an independent inquiry into the police's use of force. But Mrs Lam said the Independent Police Complaints Council was credible enough.

