China 'resolutely opposes' G-7 statement on Hong Kong security law

BEIJING (AFP) - China said on Thursday (June 18) it "resolutely opposed" comments from Group of 7 (G-7) foreign ministers urging it to reconsider its proposed Hong Kong national security law.

The security law would ban subversion and other perceived offences in the city, which saw major pro-democracy protests last year, and Beijing says the new law is needed to restore stability.

But critics see it as potential knock-out blow for Hong Kong's freedoms and autonomy, and the G-7 foreign ministers on Wednesday urged China to reconsider the proposed security law.

In response, senior Chinese official Yang Jiechi said at a high-level meeting with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Hawaii that Beijing's "determination" to introduce the law was "unwavering", according to a statement on the foreign ministry website.

"China resolutely opposes the words and deeds of the US side interfering in Hong Kong affairs and resolutely opposes the statement made by the G-7 foreign ministers on Hong Kong-related issues," Mr Yang said, according to the statement.

Under a "One Country, Two Systems" agreement ahead of the handover by Britain, China agreed to let Hong Kong maintain certain liberties and autonomy until 2047 - including legislative and judicial independence.

The G-7 ministers had called for China to "reconsider this decision" in a statement on Wednesday, saying they had "grave concerns" about the law threatening Hong Kong's rights and freedoms.

Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US make up the G-7.

