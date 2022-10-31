China residents able to travel to Macau using e-visa from Nov 1

HONG KONG – China’s immigration bureau said mainland residents will be able to travel to Macau from Nov 1 using an online visa system rather than in-person applications, a move that could increase travel to the world’s largest gambling hub.

In-person applications have been required for the past two and a half years due to Covid-19 restrictions. But the bureau said on Monday that as the current Covid-19 situation in Macau was “stable” and demand to visit the city was increasing, the government had decided to offer e-visas.

It said it would “launch exit-entry management policies and measures to promote economic and social development” in Macau in a notice posted on the government’s official WeChat account.

But the easing of visa rules comes just as Macau’s government itself has reinstated some tough Covid-19 curbs after a handful of cases were detected there in recent days after no infections for more than three months.

The authorities locked down the MGM Cotai casino resort owned by MGM China on Sunday, with staff and guests ordered to stay inside until Nov 1.

All of Macau’s 700,000 residents are mandated to take rapid antigen tests daily during the period, the government said.

The casino closure deals a blow to operators who have already been grappling with China’s ‘zero-Covid’ restrictions for more than two and a half years, losing millions of dollars monthly.

Macau’s six casino operators - Sands China, Wynn Macau, Galaxy Entertainment, MGM China, Melco Resorts and SJM Holdings - are currently awaiting a government decision on whether they will be granted new licences.

Macau executives said the decision could come as early as this week. REUTERS