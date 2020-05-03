China reports two new coronavirus cases

People wear face masks as they walk between shopping mall buildings in Beijing on May 2, 2020.
People wear face masks as they walk between shopping mall buildings in Beijing on May 2, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - China reported two new coronavirus cases for Saturday (May 2), up from one the day before, data from the country's national health authority showed on Sunday (May 3).

One case was imported and the other was local, the National Health Commission (NHC) said. This compares to one imported case and no domestic transmissions on May 1.

The NHC also reported 12 asymptomatic cases for May 2, down from 20 the day before.

The number of confirmed cases in China has reached 82,877.

With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained at 4,633.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content