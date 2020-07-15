China reports six new coronavirus cases, all imported

Jul 15, 2020

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China reported on Wednesday (July 15) six new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 14, up from three cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported four new asymptomatic patients, down from five a day earlier.

As of July 14, mainland China had a total of 83,611 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

 
 
 

