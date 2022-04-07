China: Reports of civilian deaths in Ukrainian town deeply disturbing

BEIJING • China yesterday called reports of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha "deeply disturbing", as international condemnation grows over what Kyiv has described as "genocide" carried out by Russia.

Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow's invasion, now into its fifth week, as it treads a diplomatic tightrope between backing its close ally and maintaining ties with the West. But when asked about the reported discovery of dozens of bodies in mass graves or littering the streets in Bucha over the weekend, China said the "reports and images of civilian deaths in Bucha are deeply disturbing".

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian also said any "accusations should be based on facts", and that any humanitarian situation should not be "politicised".

The Ukrainian army retook control of the key commuter town of Bucha outside Kyiv just a few days ago and said it had found dozens of bodies after Russian forces pulled out. The reported events in Bucha have sparked global outrage. The Kremlin has denied the killings and claimed the images emerging from Bucha are fakes produced by Ukraine.

Mr Zhao added yesterday that China "pays very close attention to the harm suffered by civilians", and is "willing to continue working with the international community to avoid any civilian harm". His statement echoed earlier remarks by China's United Nations ambassador Zhang Jun at a Tuesday meeting of the UN Security Council.

But there are doubts about how much cooperation Beijing will offer to end the war. A summit between European Union leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping last week was described by the EU's foreign policy chief as a "deaf dialogue".

"China wanted to set aside our difference on Ukraine," said Mr Josep Borrell, who accompanied European leaders in the talks with Mr Xi. "They didn't want to talk about Ukraine. They didn't want to talk about human rights and other issues, and instead focused on the positive things."

Mr Borrell told the European Parliament on Tuesday that "the European side made clear that this compartmentalisation is not feasible, not acceptable", adding: "For us, the war in Ukraine is a defining moment for whether we live in a world governed by rules or by force."

The comments stood in contrast to China's take on the April 1 video summit between Mr Xi and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel.

A Chinese summary said the EU "expressed its desire for candid exchanges with China to sustain the good momentum of EU-China relations".

