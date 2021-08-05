China reports most daily cases since January

BEIJING • China yesterday reported the most number of new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases since January, as some cities stepped up restrictions, cut flights and increased testing to get to grips with an outbreak driven mainly by the Delta variant.

The travel restrictions and closures led Nomura to downgrade its third-quarter growth forecast for the world's second-largest economy, as well as its full-year prediction, saying China's zero-tolerance approach to the virus was becoming increasingly costly.

"The draconian measures taken by the government are resulting in potentially the most stringent travel bans and lockdowns in China since the spring of 2020," the brokerage said in a note.

Since late July, the highly transmissible Delta variant has been detected in more than a dozen Chinese cities, including the capital.

China has reported 485 locally transmitted cases with symptoms between July 20 and Aug 3, although it is not immediately clear how many were Delta infections.

As at yesterday, 17 provinces, regions and municipalities have reported locally transmitted cases both with symptoms and without.

China reported 71 new domestically transmitted Covid-19 cases for Tuesday, the highest daily tally since Jan 30. The number of cases has increased for five consecutive days since July 30.

"At present, the global epidemic is rapidly intensifying and the risk of imported infections is increasing," said National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng. "Imported-related cases have been detected at many airports, ports and hospitals, resulting in a spread (of infections) of a certain scale."

China now has 144 areas deemed to be high-or medium-risk, the most since the peak of its epidemic in the spring of last year.

The authorities have cancelled trains to Beijing from riskier areas, with high-risk areas subject to the toughest containment measures.

Most cities have yet to impose strict widespread lockdowns but a few have limited movements.

Nanjing and Yangzhou in eastern Jiangsu province, where most of China's local Delta cases have been reported, have halted domestic flights. Long-distance shuttle buses, taxis and ride-hailing vehicles are barred from entering and leaving the two cities, and some bus services are suspended.

There are signs the Delta variant entered China from elsewhere besides Nanjing.

One Delta patient in Shanghai had no contact with infected people in other Chinese cities in the 14 days before starting to show symptoms. Inland cities such as Zhengzhou and Jingzhou have locked up some neighbourhoods and limited public transport in areas considered higher-risk.

485 Number of locally transmitted cases with symptoms reported between July 20 and Aug 3. 17 Number of provinces, regions and municipalities that have reported locally transmitted cases both with symptoms and without as at yesterday.

In Wuhan, officials are testing all of the city's 12 million residents over three days this week after uncovering the first locally transmitted infections since mid-2020. Parts of an economic development and innovation zone have been closed.

Many other cities with Covid-19 cases have closed tourist sites and shuttered entertainment venues. The southern tourist city of Zhangjiajie has banned residents and travellers from leaving.

Meanwhile, the gambling hub of Macau will begin testing its 600,000 people and close some entertainment spots after the Chinese-ruled city confirmed four new Covid-19 cases, its government said yesterday.

The resurgence in cases in the city that has seen very few infections since the pandemic began has raised concerns that casinos, Macau's main economic engine, may have to close in the near term if the spread is not contained.

They remain open for now.

Cinemas, theatres, indoor playgrounds, bowling alleys, massage parlours, bars, nightclubs and other such venues would be closed from midnight.

Macau has registered only 59 coronavirus cases and recorded no deaths so far.

REUTERS