China reports lowest number of cases since Jan

BEIJING • China yesterday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus infections since January, with nearly all the 44 new cases in outbreak epicentre Wuhan.

There were 27 new deaths from the virus, all in Wuhan and the lowest in more than a month, bringing the nationwide toll to 3,097, according to the National Health Commission. The total number of confirmed infections on the Chinese mainland stood at 80,695.

Only three cases, all imported from abroad, were reported outside of Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital - in Beijing and the north-west province of Gansu.

New infections reported from Hubei have been on a downward trend for several weeks, and multiple cities in the province have reported zero new cases in recent days.

A senior government official hinted last Friday that China may soon lift the lockdown on the province imposed in late January, which has effectively restricted the movement of some 56 million people in Hubei.

Nationwide new infections have also been on a downward trend, but confirmed imported cases have prompted fears in recent days that infections could swell as people get infected overseas. The two cases reported in Beijing yesterday were arrivals from Italy and Spain, the capital's health commission said.

The number of coronavirus cases has risen worldwide to more than 100,000, with over 3,600 dead across 95 nations and territories.

Meanwhile, at least 10 people were killed in Saturday's collapse of a hotel used as a virus quarantine facility in eastern China, the authorities said yesterday.

Rescuers pulled 48 people from the rubble, of whom 38 are still alive, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on social media.

The building in the coastal city of Quanzhou had been repurposed to house people who recently had contact with patients confirmed with Covid-19, the state-run People's Daily newspaper reported.

The city has recorded 47 cases of the virus. Video posted online by the ministry's firefighting department showed rescuers helping children don surgical masks before pulling them from the wreckage of the six-storey Xinjia hotel.

A 12-year-old boy told rescuers that his mother was still buried in the rubble. "She was next to me just now," he said in the video.

His mother was rescued alive hours later, according to the ministry. Another video released by the ministry showed rescuers squirting water from a bottle into the mouth of a trapped man.

Rescuers were also seen spraying disinfectant on one another as part of strict decontamination measures between shifts.

Footage published by local media appears to show the hotel collapsing in seconds, with the building's facade crumbling to the ground, exposing the structure's steel frame.

Nine people escaped on their own, the ministry said. The first floor had been undergoing renovation since before the Chinese New Year holiday, and construction workers called the hotel's owner minutes before the collapse to report a deformed pillar, the authorities said. The owner has been summoned by police while investigators work to determine if the renovation or an original structural issue was at fault, according to the ministry.

Fifty-eight people who had recently been in regions hard hit by Covid-19 were being quarantined in the hotel, but all had tested negative for the virus, local newspaper Quanzhou Evening News reported yesterday.

More than 800 rescuers and 750 medical staff were deployed for the rescue effort, along with 20 ambulances, the ministry said.

The National Health Commission said it was sending 18 medical experts to Quanzhou from the nearby cities of Fuzhou and Xiamen.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE