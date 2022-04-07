China reports highest daily case tally since start of pandemic

SHANGHAI • China reported more than 20,000 Covid-19 cases yesterday, the highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic, as millions in locked-down Shanghai began a new round of testing.

The country's "zero-Covid-19" strategy has come under immense strain as cases spike, with around 25 million residents of Shanghai - China's largest city and economic engine room - ordered to stay at home as the authorities struggle to contain the outbreak.

The city was locked down in phases last week, and complaints have swelled online of fresh food shortages caused by supermarket closures, restricted deliveries and panic buying, which has left many residents waking early to try to beat the queues on grocery apps.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that the city launched a fresh round of tests on the entire population yesterday.

Shanghai's "prevention and control situation is very severe", National Health Commission official Lei Zhenglong said yesterday, adding that the outbreak is still "in its peak phase".

It was the latest warning suggesting a long run in lockdown may be ahead, while city health officials have converted a convention centre into a makeshift Covid-19 hospital for 40,000 people.

China recorded 20,472 infections yesterday, according to the National Health Commission. It was the highest daily infection number given by the authorities, even more than during the peak of the initial outbreak which centred around Wuhan in central China.

Most of the cases were, however, asymptomatic. The authorities reported no new deaths. China said only two people have died of the virus in nearly two years.

The country faces low vaccination rates, especially among the elderly, leaving officials with a high-wire balancing act of maintaining public health while keeping the economy moving.

Peking University's infectious disease expert Wang Guiqing said yesterday that the Omicron variant can be thwarted only by vaccination "protecting high-risk populations like the elderly and those with underlying conditions".

Shanghai is distributing to residents millions of boxes of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), such as herbal products and flu capsules, which it says can treat Covid-19. Officials in Hongkou district have given out 722,000 boxes of flu medicine Lianhua Qingwen capsules, and aim to give all residents preventive TCM medicines such as herbs and tea bags, reported the Shanghai Daily, which is owned by the local government.

Quarantine facilities are filled with people who test positive - even if they are asymptomatic - as city officials stick to Covid-19 protocols. These include separating babies and children who test positive for Covid-19 from parents who test negative, a policy that has caused anguish to worried families.

City officials said yesterday that parents of some child patients with "special needs" would be allowed to stay with their children.

Anger over the lack of fresh food and curtailed movements is rising as officials extend what was at first intended to be a short lockdown.

The hashtag "buying groceries in Shanghai" on the Twitter-like Weibo was censored from the platform, even though many posts of residents' efforts to nab coveted vegetables were still visible yesterday.

Ms Liu Min, vice-head of Shanghai's commerce commission, said yesterday that the authorities were working hard to resolve bottlenecks and take care of basic living needs. She said efforts would be made to ship food and necessities to Shanghai from other provinces, and emergency supply stations would be built in and around the city to ensure vegetable supplies.

But the biggest challenge was getting deliveries to homes. Ms Liu said Shanghai would work to "release delivery capacity", adding that the 11,000 riders working for major e-commerce platforms in the city could go to work if they submitted daily negative Covid-19 nucleic acid and antigen tests.

Shanghai accounted for more than 80 per cent of the national tally of Covid-19 cases, city officials said yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS