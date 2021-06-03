China reports first human case of rare bird flu

BEIJING • A 41-year-old man in China's eastern province of Jiangsu has been confirmed as the first human case of infection with a rare strain of bird flu known as H10N3, Beijing's National Health Commission (NHC) has said.

There are many different strains of bird flu in China and some sporadically infect people, usually those working with poultry. There is no indication that H10N3 can spread easily in humans.

The man was hospitalised on April 28 and diagnosed with H10N3 last Friday, said the health commission on Tuesday. It did not give details on how the man was infected.

His condition is now stable and he is ready to be discharged. Investigation of his close contacts found no other cases, NHC said.

No other cases of human infection with H10N3 have been reported globally, it said. H10N3 is low pathogenic, which means it causes relatively less severe disease in poultry and is unlikely to spark a large-scale outbreak, NHC added.

The World Health Organisation, in a reply to Reuters in Geneva, said: "The source of the patient's exposure to the H10N3 virus is not known at this time, and no other cases were found in emergency surveillance among the local population. At this time, there is no indication of human-to-human transmission."

The strain is "not a very common virus", said Mr Filip Claes, regional laboratory coordinator of the Food and Agriculture Organisation's Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases at the regional office for Asia and the Pacific.

Only around 160 isolates of the virus were reported in the 40 years to 2018, mostly in wild birds or waterfowl in Asia and some parts of North America, and none had been detected in chickens so far, he added.

Analysis of the genetic data of the virus will be necessary to determine if it resembles older viruses or if it is a novel mix of different viruses, Mr Claes said.

There have been no significant numbers of human infections with bird flu since the H7N9 strain killed around 300 people from 2016 to 2017.

REUTERS